Top 5 possible candidates to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

He arrived with a lot of promise. The promise to take Manchester United back to where they belong, the summit of the English Premier League and in Europe. After all, he was the first world class manager to don the hot seat of the ‘Red Devils’ ever since the Legendary Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford after a mammoth 27 years in charge.

But the promise, the dream soon turned into nightmare. Now in his third season, “The Special One” is one of the front runners to be sacked as early as Christmas. With problems mounting both on and off the field, Jose is facing the sack once again. Today, we take a look at the top five possible candidates to replace him if he indeed is sacked or leaves the club on his own terms.

1. Zinedine Zidane

Not every great player becomes a great coach, try telling that to the legendary French maestro. He took over an almost broken Real Madrid on the back of the sacking of Rafa Benitez. A dressing room with multiple rifts among players with no motivation, no leadership. Zidane took charge and tied everyone in the same knot. With one solitary target, to make Real Madrid the best club in the world. With three consecutive Champions Leagues and a first La Liga triumph in five years, Zidane’s astonishing contributions need no description. He even won the award for the Best coach.

Zidane got Real playing like champions. A solid back four of Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo in front of Keylor Navas; the midfield trio of Kroos, Modric, Casemiro and the attack of the famous BBC (Bale-Benzema-Cristiano). Real were patient in possession and deadly in counters. With the aerial abilities of Pogba, Lukaku, Bailly, Smalling, Fellaini; Zizou can turn United into a set piece expert if he’s the one to replace Jose. Being from the same country, he can be the man to turn Pogba into an absolute monster that he is for France and was for Juventus. There’s been a lot of reports linking Zidane to United. And reportedly, The Frenchman is interested. Watch out Jose, he might be coming for you!

2. Antonio Conte

What if? Just, what if it were the man himself with whom Mourinho had the most heated arguments in recent times? After being sacked by Chelsea, Antonio Conte finds himself without a job. But that may not be the case for much longer. The former Blues manager has been linked to replace Mourinho if the Portuguese were to be sacked.

Conte arrived at Chelsea during the 2016-17 season. In his very first season, he won them the League. Conte’s Chelsea got the better of all and sundry in the League. His side thrashed Mourinho’s United 4-0 at the Stamford Bridge. Conte’s three men defense philosophy caught everyone by surprise and no one had the answer to the Italian’s tactical masterstrokes. But he was soon brought back to earth when Chelsea finished outside the top four last season. As a result, Conte was sacked. But every manager is allowed a bad season. That shouldn’t undermine Conte’s contributions in the English football. Don’t discard the possibility of him joining United just yet.

3. Laurent Blanc

Somewhat of a forgotten figure in the world of management, Laurent Blanc hasn’t managed a club since 2016 when he left Paris St. Germain. But Blanc did leave his mark in the French league, winning as many as eleven trophies in just three years. Blanc was praised for his attacking mindset with the Parisian outfit. He also won the French league with Bordeaux back in 2009.

Blanc was heavily touted to be the manager of Chelsea. But that move never really went through. Now, with United reeling, Blanc can be the man to resurrect the Red Devils and his managerial career as well. Blanc did play for United from 2001 to 2003. So, he well known and respected inside the hierarchies of the club. Already an established manager, Blanc needs no introduction. With all of that in mind, United can trust in the French coach if Jose ends up vacating the hot seat or worse, gets sacked.

4. Mauricio Pochettino

In at number four is most probably the manager most United fans would want to replace Mourinho. ‘Poch’, as he’s known to most of his known ones, took charge of Spurs when he was almost a nobody. Ever since his appointment, Spurs have risen from the outside challengers for the top four spot to regular Champions League playing side. His philosophy, setup is one of the most highly rated and respected ones in the Premier League right now. Pochettino took charge of a young team and have turned them into one of the most united ones in Europe.

Pochettino is very well respected in all of England. One of his core strengths is that he plans for the big picture always. Momentary setbacks or lapses can’t distract him from his goal. This is why despite not winning any trophies, the likes of Alli, Kane, Eriksen are still there with the full support of the coach’s plans. Spurs’ attack is considered as one of the most potent ones in the League. And United does need some serious work to be put in to turn their attack into the ones from the past. And Pochettino might very well be the man. It looks highly unlikely that he’ll leave Spurs, and that too for another English outfit. But if he does, United may very well be returning to their glory days faster than expected.

5. Leonardo Jardim

When he was announced as the coach of AS Monaco for the 2014-15 season, many were left scratching their heads. Four years on and Leonardo Jardim has proved his credentials and some. He led Monaco to third place finishes in each of his first two seasons. But the biggest of his achievements came last season.

Despite the huge financial disadvantage with Paris St. Germain, Jardim led Monaco to their first league title in 17 years. Players like Fabinho, Falcao, Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva, Mendy, Glik and the hottest prospect in world football right now, Kylian Mbappe – all of them got their first breakthrough and European recognition playing under his leadership. Jardim allowed them full freedom to enjoy themselves in the pitch. His tactics were as if tailor made for the French outfit as they still play one of the most attractive set of football despite most of the aforementioned players leaving. Right now, United can really do with a coach who can make the team play dynamic and entertaining football. With all of this in mind, Jardim could be the man to replace his fellow Portuguese as the manager for the ‘Red Devils’.

