Pochettino: Trippier was a great find for Spurs

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that the club were fortunate to sign Kieran Trippier and praised the defender’s dogged determination to succeed.

Spurs bought the England international from a relegated Burnley side back in 2015 for only around £3 million to provide competition for Kyle Walker, who has since left for Manchester City.

Trippier, who scored a brilliant free-kick in the 3-1 win over Fulham on Saturday, has gone on to establish himself as a top right-back, and Pochettino says the north Londoners are lucky to have him.

“Sometimes things happen, sometimes you’re lucky and of course when we signed Kieran, we were trying to challenge Walker,” the Argentine told reporters.

“We improve them and give them better tools to improve, but sometimes we need luck too and he deserves the credit because he made the effort to improve and step up his career.”

Pochettino added: “It’s not easy but I said before, it’s difficult because at full-back we have young players, but yes, sometimes you need to take decisions and I am happy with the squad.

“We feel to perform and keep the same level you need players that need to wait for their opportunity.

“There are a lot of games to play and the Premier League is so competitive, injuries, tiredness, if you compete in the Champions League and cups, I think international games too it’s important to have a competitive squad.”