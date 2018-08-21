Talking points in Liverpool win over Crystal Palace

Game week 2 has passed in the English Premier League and fans have been delighted with surprises as big teams lost, while other continue their excellent forms.

Liverpool played Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and found themselves in a tough clash against very game opponents.

However, the visitors showed their excellent character and won 2-0, keeping pace with defending champions and table toppers Manchester City in the early stages of the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah played a crucial role in the game despite failing to score, as he won the penalty, which resulted in a James Milner goal, and the Egyptian would turn to provider in the second goal converted by Sadio Mane.

Over 90 minutes, the Reds displayed why they are considered as one of the top contenders for the Premier League championships and below are some talking points following the victory.

VAN DIJK IS THE HEART OF THE DEFENCE

Against Crystal Palace, Liverpool’s defence was solid and disciplined. Behind all these is Virgil Van Dijk who has emerged as the team’s leader in the defensive end of the pitch.

His excellent football IQ paired with pace and strength stopped attacks from Christian Benteke, as the Dutchman was a rock who would not be denied. Through the match-up, Van Dijk won nine aerial duels and had eight clearances.

Due to injuries, the Reds play youngsters like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez, but the two have thrived when they are alongside Van Dijk which shows just how good the centre-back really is.

LIVERPOOL’S ATTACK DOES NOT DEPEND ON SALAH ALONE

With his excellent 2017-18 Premier League season partly to blame, many believe that Liverpool’s attacking prowess depends heavily on Salah. In the first two games of the current season, another man of the trio has made the airwaves.

Sadio Mane already has three goals to his name so far, with two coming from a brace against West Ham United. Salah failed to score against Crystal Palace and Roberto Firmino was unable to play the way everyone is used to, but Salah was excellent with his runs and his finishing.

Usually the least out of the three to get praises, Mane was everywhere at Selhurst Park as he made important runs and threatened the defences with his tireless work ethic. With him firing on all cylinders, the Reds’ dreaded trio will have Premier League defences shaking.

INVESTMENTS HAVE BEEN PAYING OFF FOR KLOPP

Jurgen Klopp had an eventful summer, signing big names one after the other which prompted many to place na enormous amount of pressure on the Reds’ manager.

However, with vast experience and an excellent approach to the game, Klopp has transformed the Reds into a real force in the Premier League, and even possibly across Europe.

The addition of Alisson to the line-up has vastly improved the team’s confidence on the man between the sticks, and two clean sheets in as many games in the Premier League is an excellent indication on the former AS Roma man’s capabilities.

Naby Keita has been excellent so far in his appearances, with Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho yet to be introduced fully in the line-up.

