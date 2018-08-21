Kompany: City can’t afford to be complacent

Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany has warned his team-mates not to allow complacency to scupper their Premier League campaign as they target back-to-back titles.

CLICK HERE for more on the Premier League

Pep Guardiola’s side clinched the league crown in record-breaking fashion last season and are now aiming to become the first team to win consecutive titles since Manchester United in 2007/08 and 2008/09.

City are considered favourites to finish at the top of the pile again, and have already won their opening two league games, but Kompany is wary of becoming too comfortable.

“I can only say it’s different from previous years we have won the league,” the Belgium international told reporters.

“I think everyone has been warned enough as well: no team in the last nine seasons has been able to repeat and win the league.

“There’s been so many warnings we have had and every single time we almost have to fight against ourselves and our nature, not to fall in the same trap as the other teams have done, my teams included a few years ago.

“But I can see that everyone is training hard. There’s so much competition in the team that we have to anyway.

“If I can say one thing, you are never guaranteed to win the league. But if we can compete then we will have done something that no other team has done in the last nine years.”