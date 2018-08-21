Premier League |

Wilshere out to ‘prove a point’ against Arsenal

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere admits he is determined to show Arsenal what they missed out on, when the two clubs meet on Saturday.

Arsenal allowed the 26-year-old’s contract to expire at the end of last season, which resulted in him signing for the Irons as a free agent in July.

The Englishman was an Arsenal player for over 10 years, having come through the Gunners’ youth academy, and he is eager to prove a point against his former employers when West Ham visit the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Wilshere told the Hammers’ matchday programme: “First of all, I’ve got to concentrate on football and I quite fancy our chances. I obviously know them really well.

“They’ve got a new manager, but I know the players, so hopefully it’ll be a good time to play them.

“It’ll be a strange one for me as I was never able to go there and play when I went out on loan as you can play against your parent club, but it’s one I’m looking forward to.

“It’s down to me to prove a point to Arsenal that they were wrong to get rid of me.”

