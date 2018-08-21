Mesut Ozil gone off the grid against Chelsea and Manchester City

After two games in this season, Mesut Ozil doesn’t seem to be able to find his stride as he failed to mark any of his brilliance in their encounters against Manchester City and Chelsea. Too early to call it but it seems like the German magician is on the verge of loosing his shine.

Coming off from a disappointing group stage exit from the world cup, Ozil went back to his old self during the International Champions Cup where he scored a goal against PSG and provided lots of chances for his teammates as well. In their last pre-season friendly against Lazio, Ozil came in as a substitute on the 62nd minute but wasn’t able to make an impact.

Fast forward to their opening match against Manchester City, the German midfielder wasn’t able to provide much impact against the Citizens as they were defeated two goals to nil. Coming into the season with the legendary number 10 kit worn by Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp and being given the captain’s armband, much has been expected from the new captain to carry his team to victory.

After their defeat against Chelsea, Arsenal gaffer Unai Emery had something to say about the way Ozil played the game and why he was subbed off for Aaron Ramsey.

Unai Emery explained Mesut Ozil’s key role in his Arsenal team this weekend #AFC pic.twitter.com/Q6qSh9eASK — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) August 20, 2018

It seems like this was his most tragic game as of the moment as the brilliant Ozil failed to create a single chance for goal, wasn’t able to hit a shot on target, only touched the ball for 29 times and wasn’t able to dribble around like he used to. It is indeed a mysterious case as to why Ozil is not playing his level of football that he was known for.

Looking back to his World Cup performance in Russia, Ozil was actually a force to be reckoned with in midfield. He created 5.5 chances which is the highest in the recently concluded world cup. He also was powerful in defence as he won 56% of the time when it comes to tackling and his passing accuracy was superb averaging 89.1%.

Numbers never lie? 🤔 Mesut Ozil’s 2018 World Cup performance actually compares favorably to when Germany won it all… pic.twitter.com/9MzxaZBXYZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 23, 2018

Now the main question is, where’s the Mesut Ozil we were used to seeing? You have any ideas how we can bring him back out? Is it just a case of dipping form or Ozil already lost his passion? Comment your thoughts!

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app.