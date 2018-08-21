Hodgson fuming over penalty decision

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson cut a frustrated figure after the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool as he did not agree with the decisions that went against his side.

The Reds opened the scoring at Selhurst Park on Monday night via a James Milner penalty, after Mamadou Sakho was adjudged to have fouled Mohamed Salah in the area.

Hodgson was furious with referee Michael Oliver’s decision and also felt his side deserved to have a penalty of their own when Max Meyer appeared to be brought down in the box.

“It wasn’t a penalty. I’ve been in football a long time, and if that is a penalty then the game has changed beyond all recognition,” Hodgson told a news conference.

“Mamadou is trying to defend and there is no way he is looking to foul the player or get contact on him at all.

“If people can’t see that then I’ll be the pariah who sees only what he wants to see, and if all you guys see it as something different then I’ll accept it.

“I don’t want penalties for my team in that way – if you ask me one day ‘was it a penalty’ and I don’t say that those situations aren’t penalties both for and against, then I’ll be very disappointed in myself and you’ll be quite entitled to take me up on it.

“I’m frustrated because I don’t think that’s a penalty. I also don’t think it was a foul on James Milner when we had a counter-attacking chance, and I do think it was a penalty in the last minutes when Max Meyer gets wiped out in the area by [Virgil] van Dijk when he was about to get a touch on the ball, but these things happen.

“Sometimes refereeing decisions go against you and it’s disappointing and a cause for frustration and anger, but if you ask me about the team’s performance I think it was very, very good.

“I take some comfort and pride in that, but it’s not going to change my disappointment and anger at how we came in at half-time losing 1-0.”