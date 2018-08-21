Dyche: Hughes should have seen red

Burnley boss Sean Dyche felt that Will Hughes should have received his marching orders in Watford’s 3-1 win at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Hughes took out Stephen Ward on the touchline in clear view of Dyche just before half-time, but was only shown a yellow card for his reckless challenge.

The score was still 1-1 at the time, after James Tarkowski had quickly cancelled out Andre Gray’s third-minute opener against his former employers.

However, two quick-fire goals from Troy Deeney and Hughes early in the second half put the visitors firmly in the driving seat, and the Clarets were unable to find a way back into the game.

But Dyche firmly believes that his team were hard done by, saying afterwards: “It’s unfortunate that the goal came from a player who shouldn’t have been on the pitch.

“It should have been a sending-off for a really, really poor challenge right in front of me. I was only four feet away and I know about those tackles from my day as a defender, but those days are gone.

“It was bizarre. As peculiar as the game is these days, we see the cheating and diving everywhere and yet when someone is completely out of control, tackling a player who is off the pitch, he only gets a yellow card and they get a throw in!

“How on earth that is anything other than a red card, but that’s the game, so we just have to get on with it.”

Commenting on the result, he added: “Unfortunately, today, we gave the game away and that’s not like us. Credit to Watford for seeing the game through, but we gave it to them, to be honest.”