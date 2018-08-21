Klopp: Too early to talk about title

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it was far too early to talk about winning the Premier League title after the Reds earned a tough 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday.

The victory, thanks to a James Milner penalty and Sadio Mane’s injury-time strike, saw Liverpool collect a second win in two.

Asked about what kind of message the win sends to their title rivals, Klopp replied: “It’s very early.”

“I couldn’t care less really. We are not in a race with other Premier League teams each weekend.

“It is too strong to say anything after two match days. You can discuss whatever you want – just do it without us.”

Klopp went on to praise his side for what he called a ‘ugly’ win after they failed to hit the attacking heights of their opening day thrashing of West Ham.

“You have to play it as it is and be a real challenger, play ugly, do all that type of stuff,” added Klopp. “Our target is to be a difficult opponent. We did that.”

“We expected Palace to be strong, and to have that clear approach against us playing a big number of long balls.

“I saw that in the warm-up from [Wayne] Hennessey practising and thought, wow, this is going to be really difficult. But to see a defender winning almost 100% of the situations clearly without a foul … Virgil [Van Dyck] was very important. His performance was really, really good.

“Quality costs a specific price. Cars are like that. Lots of things are like that. Players too. But nobody thinks about the fee now, which is good. In this market at the moment, he’s at least worth it even if it’s not too cheap.

“We could have done better offensively, and it was not a brilliant football game from us. We don’t have to make it something it was not. But it was a big step. Everyone knows that when we are not brilliant, we usually lose. Today we weren’t brilliant but we won.”