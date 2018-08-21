Premier League |

Sanchez pulls fashion launch after fan backlash

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez was forced to delete several photos and a video promoting a new clothing line after fans criticised him over the timing following United’s embarrassing defeat at Brighton on Sunday.

The Chilean star was unavailable for the 3-2 loss at the Amex Stadium due to an unspecified injury.

But with fans still fuming about the poor performance, Sanchez thought that Monday was a good time to launch his new fashion brand JJO.

The former Arsenal star posted a video ad and four pictures of himself modelling the clothes on social media.

Only to take them down shortly afterwards following a backlash from disappointed Red Devils supporters.

