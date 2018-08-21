Sanchez pulls fashion launch after fan backlash

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez was forced to delete several photos and a video promoting a new clothing line after fans criticised him over the timing following United’s embarrassing defeat at Brighton on Sunday.

The Chilean star was unavailable for the 3-2 loss at the Amex Stadium due to an unspecified injury.

But with fans still fuming about the poor performance, Sanchez thought that Monday was a good time to launch his new fashion brand JJO.

The former Arsenal star posted a video ad and four pictures of himself modelling the clothes on social media.

Loving Alexis Sanchez’s new fashion range 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hOkSx6ewXE — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) August 20, 2018

Only to take them down shortly afterwards following a backlash from disappointed Red Devils supporters.

Seriously? Terrible timing. — RUD (@RedUtdDevil) August 20, 2018

Sanchez do you know we lost our match yesterday or you are busy with social media. even you didn’t play but at least some responsibility or sharing your emotional. — Rashid (@alsabri7771) August 20, 2018

We signed a model for 500K a week. — ⭐POGBA⭐ (@PogbalR_) August 20, 2018

Do the supporters have a right to be upset?