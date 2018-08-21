Bravo out injured, Karius to go out on loan

Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo has ruptured an Achilles tendon injury in training, the club have confirmed.

Bravo suffered the injury in training on Monday and scans revealed the 35-year old Chilean ruptured the tendon in his left foot.

Bravo will head to Barcelona for more tests on Thursday.

“No matter what happens, or how bad it looks today, life will go on, and tomorrow will certainly be better,” he tweeted.

Bravo is yet to play in the Premier League this season, but featured in the 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Loris Karius looks set to join Turkish side Besiktas on a two-year loan, according to reports.

It looks to be the end of the road at Liverpool for Karius, whose two errors in the Champions League final in May saw the Reds lose 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Besiktas are understood to have an option to buy Karius at the end of the loan.

Karius move makes sense for all parties. Needs the opportunity to rebuild his confidence elsewhere without the pressure that comes with LFC. Best of luck @LorisKarius. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) August 20, 2018

The German joined the Reds from Mainz in 2016, making 49 appearances in all competition.

He was not selected for Monday’s squad for the Premier League match at Crystal Palace.