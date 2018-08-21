Ndidi pens Leicester extension

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has expressed his joy at being handed a new long-term contract that ties him to the Premier League club until 2024.

The Nigeria international, who represented his country at the 2018 World Cup, has been a regular starter for the Foxes since his arrival from Genk in January 2017.

Ndidi was brought in to fill the void left by N’Golo Kante’s departure to Chelsea six months earlier, with the Frenchman’s initial replacement, Nampalys Mendy, having sustained a serious ankle injury on his league debut.

The 21-year-old is highly regarded at the King Power Stadium, having being voted Young Player of the Year for 2016/17 and 2017/18. He made 33 top-flight appearances (all starts) for Claude Puel’s side last season.

“Leicester City Football Club is delighted to confirm that Wilfred Ndidi has signed a new contract, keeping him at King Power Stadium until June 2024,” read a statement from the former champions of England.

“In the 18 months since his arrival from Belgian side Genk, the 21-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents as well as a key member of Leicester City’s first-team squad.”

Ndidi added: “I’m very happy to sign this contract with Leicester City. I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the football club, so I’m thrilled to be here for six more years.

“Together with my team-mates and our wonderful supporters, I hope we can look forward to many more fantastic moments.”