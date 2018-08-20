Murray plays down Brighton’s win against United

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has made it clear that Albion will not rest on their laurels after pulling off an impressive 3-2 victory over Manchester United.

The Seagulls’ Premier League season was off to a poor start on the opening weekend when they lost 2-0 at Watford, but they responded with a win over Jose Mourinho’s United team at the Amex on Sunday.

Murray scored a clever goal in the 25th minute of the clash as he outmaneuvred centre-back Victor Lindelof to meet Solomon March’s low cross and deftly flick the ball into the back of United’s net for a 1-0 lead, before Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross also scored to secure the win.

The Englishman was pleased with the win but insisted that it is only three points and that Brighton will need to keep working hard to avoid relegation.

“You can’t get carried away obviously,” Murray was quoted as saying by The Argus.

“At the end of the day, it was a good result but it’s only three points in the Premier League.

“Yes it was against a big club in Manchester United but it is about a bigger picture this year. We have got to stay up.

“Having afternoons like today, and enjoying them to an extent is obviously part and parcel of that, but the end goal is to stay in the Premier League and without that it won’t mean anything.”