Guardiola: Aguero’s finishing is ‘outstanding’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was delighted with hat-trick hero Sergio Aguero’s match-winning performance against Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Aguero put the Terriers defence to the sword at the Etihad Stadium as he scored in the 25th, 35th, and 75th minutes to lead the defending Premier League champions to a 6-1 victory.

Guardiola was thoroughly impressed by what he saw from the Argentine and admits he has never seen him in such good shape.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve never seen him like this,” he told Sky Sports. “The spirit since he came back from the holidays after the World Cup… he is in incredible condition.

“With the ball and without the ball, he is sharp and intelligent and, of course, his talent to score goals is always there.

“The pass was so good, but the finishing is outstanding.

“I thought to take him off before the hat-trick, but it was perfect. He scored a goal, he got a standing ovation and he can take energy into the next games.”