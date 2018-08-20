Morata: Sarri’s style suits me

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata insists he never thought about leaving the club and is determined to build on his first Premier League goal of the season.

The former Real Madrid man struggled for form in the latter half of last season, scoring only once, which led to speculation that he would return to Spain.

However, the 25-year-old stayed at the Blues and, under new manager Maurizio Sarri, scored his first goal of the campaign in the 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Saturday. Morata believes Sarri’s style of play suits him much more than his predecessor Antonio Conte.

“There was never a thought for me to leave. For me, it’s easy. I could have gone back to Spain or Italy, all the people believe in me there but I want to change all the things here,” Morata told the press.

“I want to, not for all the haters, but for me and for Chelsea.”

“I am looking forward to buying a house and I can’t wait for the babies to grow up to put them into school,” Morata added.

“I am very happy and it’s just the beginning of the new season. Why would I not be happy? I want to change all the thinking from the people who say I’m not.

“It’s the only reason I stay here, otherwise if Chelsea said you are not in our plans, I move.

“The most important thing is the way we play. Last season it was direct balls and for me to protect the ball in the air is not my best quality. Now I can attack the space, I can play one touch and go in the area for the crosses. It’s better for me.”