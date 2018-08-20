Mourinho: I will only say good things about players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho declined to criticise individual players after their humiliating 3-2 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw started the game, with Paul Pogba captaining the side. The trio have all endured turbulence in their relationships with Mourinho of late, but the Portuguese manager did not take a swipe at any of them this time.

“When I speak about individual performances and when I’m critical with my players, you just don’t accept it,” he told Sky Sports.

“The press and pundits are usually very critical of me when I go in that direction, so please don’t ask me to go in this direction, because it’s not good for me.

“So I will be very, very happy to analyse my players’ performances when they are very good.”

Mourinho did, however, criticise his team for making crucial errors, which allowed Brighton to claim all three points at the Amex Stadium.

“We made too many mistakes, and you were punished by the mistakes, because sometimes players make mistakes and you’re not immediately punished. We were always punished, and I think the third goal is too hard, and the team tried,” he added.

“The team in the second half tried, but I think the mental point of view, the accumulation of mistakes and punishment step by step was giving happiness and confidence to a good team like Brighton, who took that confidence from us.”

United will return to action in a crucial game against Tottenham Hotspur next Monday.