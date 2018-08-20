Aguero closing in on Shearer hat-trick mark

Sergio Aguero was in fine form for Manchester City on Sunday, netting a superb hat-trick as the defending champions put Huddersfield to the sword 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero’s treble was his ninth league hat-trick in City colours and moved him level with Robbie Fowler in second place on the all-time list of Premier League hat-tricks, just two behind record holder Alan Shearer.

The goals also moved him into joint 10th position in the competition’s list of all time scorers, level with Teddy Sheringham on 146 – all those in just 208 games.

And at just 30-years old and playing in a team that creates so many chances, few would bet against ‘Kun’ eventually beating Shearer’s record.

The Argentine’s latest treble earned him the praise of City boss Pep Guardiola, who admitted he had been considering taking the striker off before his third goal.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve never seen him like this,” he told TV cameras after the game. “The spirit since he came back from the holidays after the World Cup… he is in incredible condition.

“With the ball and without the ball, he is sharp and intelligent and, of course, his talent to score goals is always there.

“The pass was so good, but the finishing is outstanding.

“I thought to take him off before the hat-trick, but it was perfect. He scored a goal, he got a standing ovation and he can take energy into the next games.”

The praise didn’t stop there, with fans and pundits gushing on Twitter.

Behind Henry, Aguero is easily the best striker in Premier League history. Has been consistent for 7 years now. Amazing how he has never made the Team of the Season. — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 19, 2018

Sergio Aguero Today: ✅ Becomes first non-British player to score 9 PL hat-tricks.

✅ Only Alan Shearer (11) has more hat-tricks.

✅ Scored his 146th PL goal – Thierry Henry is the only non-British player to score more. pic.twitter.com/sCH8Whngjm — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) August 19, 2018

Three of the five Premier League hat-tricks recorded in 2018 have been bagged by Sergio Aguero. He notches the first hat-trick of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/A8N9kshHXe — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 19, 2018

Another hat-trick for the consistently brilliant Agueroooooo. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 19, 2018

Gran triunfo ante nuestra gente, dedicado especialmente a @21LVA y a su hijo Mateo. Y muy feliz por los tres goles ⚽️⚽️⚽️ //Great win for the lads, specially dedicated to @21LVA and his son Mateo. And quite pleased with the hat-trick ⚽⚽⚽ C'mon, City! pic.twitter.com/6HIlozvoKt — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) August 19, 2018

Aguero's broken the top 10 list of top scorers in the @premierleague now. Look at that ratio… 😳 pic.twitter.com/j0TvtxoZce — Esteemed Kompany (@StevenMcinerney) August 19, 2018

Where do you think he can finish on the list?