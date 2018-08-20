Premier League |

Aguero closing in on Shearer hat-trick mark

Sergio Aguero was in fine form for Manchester City on Sunday, netting a superb hat-trick as the defending champions put Huddersfield to the sword 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero’s treble was his ninth league hat-trick in City colours and moved him level with Robbie Fowler in second place on the all-time list of Premier League hat-tricks, just two behind record holder Alan Shearer.

The goals also moved him into joint 10th position in the competition’s list of all time scorers, level with Teddy Sheringham on 146 – all those in just 208 games.

And at just 30-years old and playing in a team that creates so many chances, few would bet against ‘Kun’ eventually beating Shearer’s record.

The Argentine’s latest treble earned him the praise of City boss Pep Guardiola, who admitted he had been considering taking the striker off before his third goal.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve never seen him like this,” he told TV cameras after the game. “The spirit since he came back from the holidays after the World Cup… he is in incredible condition.

“With the ball and without the ball, he is sharp and intelligent and, of course, his talent to score goals is always there.

“The pass was so good, but the finishing is outstanding.

“I thought to take him off before the hat-trick, but it was perfect. He scored a goal, he got a standing ovation and he can take energy into the next games.”

