Pogba slams United attitude after Brighton loss

Paul Pogba said that Manchester United had the wrong attitude in their shock 3-2 defeat at Brighton on Sunday.

United were at sixes and sevens as a determined Brighton side raced into a 3-1 first-half lead at the Amex Stadium.

And although United managed to pull a goal back through Pogba, his second penalty in two weeks, the Manchester United captain was a shadow of the player that starred in the opening-day win over Leicester.

“We lost, we did not deserve to win,” Pogba told TV cameras after the match. “The attitude we had was not like we wanted to beat them, they had more hunger than us.

“I put myself first, my attitude wasn’t right enough, we keep trying and pushing, and it is going to be a big lesson for us.”

Goals from Glenn Murray and Shane Duffy saw the Seagulls 2-0 up after 27 minutes before a Romelu Lukaku header put the Red Devils back into the game.

Pascal Gross then extended Brighton’s lead from the spot after an Eric Bailly foul before Pogba’s injury-time goal.

“I think we made the mistake we shouldn’t make,” added Pogba. “You go 1-0 down, it’s OK, then 2-0, then 2-1 and you have hope we can score again, but we concede a goal. It’s a hit for us. In the first half it was a hit. It was very disappointing, we tried to push.

“You cannot always approach the game the same way as the last one. You always try to play better than the last game, but we know, and I know we can always play very good, but the attitude has to be good and we missed that today.”

United manager Jose Mourinho said that Brighton were deserved winners after capitalising on all of United’s mistakes.

“We made mistakes and were punished by our mistakes, sometimes you make mistakes and are punished sometimes the opponent doesn’t take advantage of the gifts, and sometimes they do and this time was almost three on three so they were critical in the gifts that we gave them and because of that I think they deserve.”