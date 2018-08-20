Seagulls soar over Red Devils

Brighton put in a superb performance at the Amex Stadium on Sunday as they beat Manchester United 3-2 to get on the board for the new season.

Brighton 3 Manchester United 2

Murray (25′) flicks past De Gea

Duffy (27′) slots home from close range

Lukaku (35′) scores with close-range header

Gross (44′) beats De Gea from the spot

Pogba (90′) converts penalty for United

Match Summary

Chris Hughton’s side never looked in danger of suffering a second successive defeat, with all three of their goals coming in the first half.

Glenn Murray broke the deadlock on 25 minutes and Shane Duffy doubled their lead two minutes later, before Romelu Lukaku pulled one back on 35 minutes.

Pascal Gross restored the Seagulls’ two-goal lead from the penalty spot just before half-time, while Paul Pogba also converted a spot-kick for United at the death.

Full Report

Manchester United were never really at the races, although they had the first two chances in the opening stages.

Anthony Martial collected the ball on the left from Pogba on seven minutes and ran at the defence before seeing his shot blocked.

Lukaku should have opened the scoring three minutes later when Pogba played him into space on the right, but the Belgian striker dragged his shot wide of the near post from 14 yards out.

Huddersfield just looked hungrier and Anthony Knockaert threatened on 22 minutes after being released down the left by Dale Stephens, but he fired wide of the far post from 17 yards out.

The home fans were celebrating the lead just three minutes later, though, when Murray slotted past David de Gea with a deft finish after being picked out by Solly March’s low cross into the six-yard box from the left.

United found themselves two goals down soon afterwards as Duffy tucked the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net from eight yards out when Jose Mourinho’s troops failed to clear their lines at a corner in the 27th minute.

Pogba appeared to be caught in two minds when he clipped the ball over the crossbar from 25 yards out on the left three minutes later, but the visitors pulled one back on 34 minutes.

Luke Shaw hit a cleared corner into the ground and Lukaku flicked a header past Matt Ryan from close range when the ball bounced up into his path.

The Seagulls were soon on the attack again and Knockaert curled a free-kick over the target from 22 yards out on 38 minutes, before Gross extended their lead from the penalty spot six minutes later.

Eric Bailly made no contact with the ball as he slid in on the German midfielder, who picked himself up to fire in off De Gea from 12 yards out.

It was nothing less than Albion deserved at the break and they remained on the front foot in the second half.

Mourinho made two changes at the interval, but they failed to have the desired affect. Fred blazed over from 25 yards out when spaced opened up for him in the 48th minute, while Pogba headed a corner wide of the far post under pressure from Gaetan Bong four minutes later.

Pogba almost reduced the deficit to one goal 15 minutes from time when he picked up the ball 22 yards out on the right, but Ryan pulled off a fabulous save to push his curler around the left post.

United did eventually score again in stoppage time, but it was too little too late. Substitute Marouane Fellaini was fouled from behind by Duffy just inside the box to earn a penalty, which was dispatched by Pogba, who made it two goals in two games.