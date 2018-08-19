Aguero triple helps City crush Terriers

Sergio Aguero netted the ninth Premier League hat-trick of his career as a rampant Manchester City decimated Huddersfield 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City 6 Huddersfield Town 1

Aguero (25′, 35′, 75′) bags hat-trick

Jesus (31′) and Silva (48′) add to lead

Stankovic (43′) pulls one back

Kongolo (84′) nets late own-goal

Match Summary

City raced into the lead as Aguero and Gabriel Jesus gave them a 3-0 lead after just 35 minutes before Jon Stankovic reduced the deficit just before half-time.

David Silva then got onto the scoresheet with a fine free-kick before Aguero competed his three-goal haul and Terence Kongolo conceded an unfortunate own-goal to complete the rout.

Full Report

Manchester City dominated the game from the first kick of the ball as they tested a strong Huddersfield defence that looked very organised to begin with.

The breakthrough came from Aguero in the 25th minute as Ederson’s long kick saw the Argentine striker creep through the opposition defence before a delightful chip beat the onrushing Ben Hamer.

Jesus then made it two six minutes later after a strong run from Benjamin Mendy eventually saw the ball fall to the young Brazilian, who managed to beat Hamer at the near post to open his account for the season.

Aguero then grabbed his second as Hamer made a complete mess when trying to deal with a cross from Mendy. The Terriers keeper dropped he ball in front of Aguero, who swept home with ease.

David Wagner’s side then got a lifeline shortly before half-time as Stankovic made the most of a good flick-on from Steve Mounie off a long throw to stab the ball past Ederson to make it 3-1 at the break.

It took the Citizens just three minutes into the second half to restore their three-goal advantage as Silva showed his class by curling in a brilliant free-kick over the wall and past Hamer into the top-right corner.

Aguero came within inches of finding the net for the third time on the brink of 60 minutes as he combined well with Jesus to get a clear view of the goal, but lashed his shot wide of the target.

Pep Guardiola’s troops showed no signs of slowing down and after a few chances, Aguero finally sealed his hat-trick with a clever finish off yet another great cross from Mendy with Hamer easily beaten.

The visitors’ terrible afternoon was summed up perfectly in the 84th minute when Leroy Sane made a fantastic break down the left flank before firing an effort away which Hamer managed to save, but the rebound hit Kongolo before crossing the line.