Hazard: I’m not leaving Chelsea yet

Eden Hazard has claimed that he is happy at Chelsea and not planning on leaving the club – at least until they can find a replacement.

Hazard raised eyebrows after Belgium’s third-place finish at the World Cup in Russia by suggesting that it “might be time to discover something different” after six years at Chelsea.

International teammate Thibaut Courtois left the Blues for Real Madrid – a club which Hazard has been strongly linked with in the media – but with the English transfer deadline having been reached, he remains a Chelsea player.

Hazard still technically has the option to leave Chelsea this month, but with the club out of time to sign a replacement, the 27-year-old has vowed not to do so.

“Everybody knows what I have said after the World Cup,” Hazard said.

“But I’m happy here. I don’t want to talk about it yet. A lot has been said, but at the moment I’m happy. I have two years left on my contract and we’ll see what happens. Leaving this year? I won’t go.

“The transfer market in England is closed. Clubs can still sell players, but not sign new ones anymore. It would be a bit strange that they would sell me now while they can’t sign a replacement.

“Today we have seen that the fans quite like me. I’m good where I am now. Let’s see what happens in one or two years.”

Chelsea downed Arsenal 3-2 on Saturday, with Hazard coming on as a 61st-minute substitute for Willian.

The Belgian will be hoping to start against former boss Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle United next Sunday.