Wrong move, Neil: Etheridge put his Fantasy Premier League-self on the bench

Neil Etheridge seems to be making almost all the right moves on the pitch as a goalkeeper for Cardiff City early in the club’s Premier League campaign making him a beast in Fantasy Football. However, Etheridge benched his virtual-self just when he produced a massive performance against Newcastle United last Saturday.

In a tweet by Match of the Day Magazine’s Ketch, a screenshot of Neil’s Fantasy Premier League lineup was posted where it can be seen that the Cardiff City and Philippine National Football Team goal-keeper benched himself in his roster, choosing Manchester United’s David De Gea instead as a starter.

Neil can only laugh at himself in response, given that his goalkeeping heroics in a goalless draw against The Magpies earned him a whopping 16 points for Game-week 2.

Anyway, the league is still young and The Bluebirds’ shot-stopper could still make the adjustments make up the lost points. But he has to put himself as a starter moving forward.

Come on Neil. Start yourself! 😄

