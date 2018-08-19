Emery calls for calm after Chelsea defeat

Head coach Unai Emery issued a call for calm in the wake of Arsenal’s 3-2 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

The defeat, coupled with the Gunners’ 2-0 loss to Man City last weekend, means Arsenal have lost their first two league games of the season for the first time since 1992, but the Spaniard insisted there was no need to push the panic button.

Asked about how he felt, Emery replied: “Calm. I think we need to give that calm to the players and continue working.

“I know we need to improve things. I know we need to push the players to work. … But today the team competed well, had chances in the match.”

Arsenal came from 2-0 behind to level the match at 2-2 before half-time, but their hopes were dashed when Marcos Alonso netted a late winner.

Emery added that the fact that Arsenal created several good chances was a reason why he was remaining positive.

“First, I have calm when I look at my team creating chances. Goal, no goal, we need to continue working,” he said. “Today, with Auba, I know he can play. Maybe there’s one moment where he misses three good chances, but another where they’ll score three chances that are less clear. I am calm with that.

“I want better balance between the attacking and defensive moments. We conceded a lot of chances to Chelsea and, second half, we needed to keep control of the match better with the ball and the positioning. We lost a bit of the positioning on the pitch in the second half, and were working very deep.”