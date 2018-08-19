Mourinho blasts City over ‘classless’ documentary

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has criticised rivals Manchester City over their new documentary ‘All or Nothing’, accusing their cross-city rivals of lacking “class”.

Asked about City’s new documentary “All or Nothing”, which was released earlier this week, Mourinho replied, “If you are a rich club you can buy all the top players but you cannot buy class.”

“I think you can have a fantastic movie, respecting others. You don’t need to be disrespectful,” he added.

A film crew was given behind-the-scenes access at the Etihad, which included the dressing room, while working on the eight-part documentary.

Mourinho features in the show often, with one section showing him at Chelsea talking about his reasons for releasing Kevin de Bruyne.

“I haven’t seen the movie, but I know a few things about it and that is my first reaction.”

“I am in the movie so much I think I could ask for some royalties,” Mourinho added. “Perhaps without me it would not sell as much.”

Have got to say after watching it, the All or Nothing: Manchester City documentary is sensational. Amazing insight into the team and workings of Pep Guardiola. Well worth a watch. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 17, 2018

“I don’t know, but if City send me one of the shirts they had in the tunnel when we played there last, the ones that were saying: ‘We did it on derby day,’ then I will give up about the royalties,” he added, in reference to T-shirts that City had printed for the Manchester derby last April.

City could have won the title with a win against United at the Etihad, but ended up losing 3-2.