Premier League |

Mourinho blasts City over ‘classless’ documentary

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has criticised rivals Manchester City over their new documentary ‘All or Nothing’, accusing their cross-city rivals of lacking “class”.

Asked about City’s new documentary “All or Nothing”, which was released earlier this week, Mourinho replied, “If you are a rich club you can buy all the top players but you cannot buy class.”

“I think you can have a fantastic movie, respecting others. You don’t need to be disrespectful,” he added.

A film crew was given behind-the-scenes access at the Etihad, which included the dressing room, while working on the eight-part documentary.

Mourinho features in the show often, with one section showing him at Chelsea talking about his reasons for releasing Kevin de Bruyne.

“I haven’t seen the movie, but I know a few things about it and that is my first reaction.”

“I am in the movie so much I think I could ask for some royalties,” Mourinho added. “Perhaps without me it would not sell as much.”

“I don’t know, but if City send me one of the shirts they had in the tunnel when we played there last, the ones that were saying: ‘We did it on derby day,’ then I will give up about the royalties,” he added, in reference to T-shirts that City had printed for the Manchester derby last April.

City could have won the title with a win against United at the Etihad, but ended up losing 3-2.

