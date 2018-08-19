Preview: Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield’s tough start to the Premier League season continues when they make the trip to defending champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Premier League

19 August 2018

Gameweek 2

Kick-off: 14:30 local time

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Referee: A. Marriner

Assistants: S. Long, R. West

Fourth official: L. Mason

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Huddersfield 78 26 30 22

Man City 78 22 30 26

Previous encounter

Manchester City 0-0 Huddersfield (Premier League) 06/05/2018

Players to watch

Raheem Sterling has already gotten off the mark in 2018/19 after opening the scoring in the 2-0 win over Arsenal last time out. The England international went into the 2018 World Cup on the back of his best season at club level, but failed to replicate that form in Russia. However, the winger is looking sharp early on which doesn’t bode well for Huddersfield.

Former City midfielder Aaron Mooy impressed for Australia at the global showpiece and he’ll be keen to get one over the team that sold him to the Terriers in 2017.

Team form and manager quotes

The Terriers travelled to Chelsea on the opening weekend of the new campaign and suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat in the capital.

David Wagner’s side only just managed to avoid relegation in their first season since being promoted in 2017, after finishing four points above the drop zone in 16th place.

They were one of the few teams to take points off City last term, having put in a battling display in the corresponding fixture to draw 0-0 in May.

Wagner will attempt to complicate matters for title holders once more, but knows his players will have to be at their best in Manchester.

“You like to test yourselves against the best, Manchester City are the best, and we will try and make it an uncomfortable afternoon for them,” the German said.

“You have to be, more than ever, focused on yourself instead of your opponent. You have to prepare every player as much as you can and be tight in your game plan.

“We have the experience that in these games, you can get results and we will fight for the chance. We have to be at our best. We have to be brave too and trust our abilities and our skills.”

The Citizens have hit the ground running in the new campaign after cruising to successive 2-0 wins over Chelsea and Arsenal in the Community Shield and Premier League respectively.

Pep Guardiola’s troops hardly needed to get out of second gear in those two encounters, despite the quality of the opposition.

But Guardiola expects another stern test from the West Yorkshire outfit, who made life difficult for City both home and away in 2017/18.

“Last season was tough, those games. They defended so well,” the Spaniard said in his pre-match press conference.

“They are so tough – physicality, defensively strong, good set-pieces, good throw-ins, good counter-attack, good high pressing. It was complicated last season and I imagine quite similar games.

“In this period the contenders, the big teams, history says always drop points. I remember last season we dropped points against Everton, and Bournemouth we won in the 96th minute.

“Always in this period games are so complicated. I guess it will be on Sunday.”

Team news

The hosts must do without Kevin De Bruyne, who is likely to be ruled out for around three months with a knee ligament injury he sustained in training this week.

However, the Belgian’s loss of somewhat offset by the return of David Silva, who missed the clash with the Gunners last weekend.

Mathias Jorgensen is sidelined for the visitors through injury, along with Danny Williams and Erik Durm, while Jonathan Hogg is rated doubtful.