Everton see off Saints at Goodison Park

Everton clinched a 2-1 victory over Southampton to give Marco Silva a debut home win in a Premier League match played at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton 2 Southampton 1

Walcott (15′) opens scoring

Richarlison (32′) doubles Toffees’ lead

Ings (54′) scores on full Saints debut

Match Summary

Silva’s side made their intentions clear from the opening minutes with a dominant display and went 2-0 up just past the half-hour mark thanks to goals from Theo Walcott and Richarlison.

Danny Ings pulled one back for the Saints early in the second half, but the Toffees held on for all three points.

Full Report

Walcott grabbed the lead as early as the 15th minute in a poor first half for the visitors. Leighton Baines played a short free-kick to Morgan Schneiderlin on the edge of the box and with the French midfielder slipped the ball to Walcott, who brilliantly finished from inside the box.

Despite a poor first half, Mark Hughes’ troops created a number of good goalscoring chances to find their way into the game. Charlie Austin failed to find the target with a free header from a free-kick played by James Ward–Prowse.

Everton increased their lead shortly afterwards as Richarlison scored his third goal in two games, rising high in the box to meet a cross from Walcott and beat Alex McCarthy in the 32nd minute.

The Saints came back in the second half building from the back and using Ryan Bertrand on the overlap. They got back into the contest in the 54th minute as Ings scored on his full debut after finding himself unmarked in the six-yard box from a corner flicked by Mario Lemina.

They increased the tempo after Hughes introduced Shane Long for Austin. However, Walcott missed a good chance to get a brace with another brilliant lay-off from Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 60th minute.

Jordan Pickford made a number of good saves towards the end of the match to help the Merseysiders maintain their lead and walk away with the three points.