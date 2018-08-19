Vardy sent off but Foxes hold on to beat Wolves

Leicester beat Premier League newcomers Wolves 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, despite losing Jamie Vardy to a straight red card.

Leicester City 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Moutinho hits crossbar

Doherty concedes own-goal

Maddison doubles advantage

Vardy sent off

Match Summary

The Foxes had a lucky break as Matt Doherty headed the ball into his own net after a cross from Marc Albrighton caught the defender by surprise.

James Maddison then bagged his first goal in a Leicester shirt as his shot from just outside the box took a deflection before find the bottom right of the net.

⚽️🦊🎥 Watch selected action from inside the tunnel at King Power Stadium for thew visit of Wolves in the Premier League. You can watch the full video here 👉 https://t.co/hYt717h9FM #LeiWol pic.twitter.com/5HbijxbZUS — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 18, 2018

Full Report

Wolves would have had the perfect start were it not for the crossbar as some positive play from them saw the ball fall to Joao Moutinho, who hit a powerful volley which hammered against the woodwork.

The visitors continued to dominate proceedings with Claude Puel’s side having to rely on potential counter-attacks. Vardy had a half-chance in the 11th minute as he drove into the area, but two Wolves defenders were quick to cover him and prevent the shot.

In the 22nd minute, Raul Jimenez struck a sweet volley which forced Kasper Schmeichel to make a great save as the ball deflected off the keeper onto the crossbar and away from danger.

Despite being completely outplayed, the hosts got the breakthrough on the half-hour mark thanks to an own-goal from Doherty. Albrighton whipped in a great cross which got a touch of Vardy before the defender mistakenly sent a rocket header into his own net.

The goal gave Leicester the spark they needed, and Rui Patricio had to be alert to cut out an attack after Vardy and Maddison combined well before Ricardo Pereira’s cross was eventually caught by the keeper.

Maddison then bagged his first goal for the Foxes as his shot took a deflection on its way past Patricio.

A post shared by Leicester City (@lcfc) on Aug 18, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Wolves made a bright start to the second half, and Schmeichel made a good save after Moutinho made his way through the defence before playing in Jimenez, who could not beat the Dane.

The East Midlands outfit were then reduced to 10 men after a poor tackle from Vardy on Doherty saw the England international receive a straight red card.

The crossbar came to Foxes’ aid for the third time as Jimenez again rattled the frame of the goal after trying to pick out Jonny at the back post, while Schmeichel came to their rescue to deny a superb strike from Ruben Neves.

In the end it was a scrappy victory for the hosts over a spirited Wolves team that never recovered from the own-goal.