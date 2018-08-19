Bournemouth fight back to down Hammers

Manuel Pellegrini is still searching for his first win as West Ham manager after his side lost 2-1 to Bournemouth at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham United 1 Bournemouth 2

Hernandez (26′) shot saved

Arnautovic (32′) scores penalty

Wilson (60′) scores sensational equaliser

Cook (66′) heads in Cherries winner

Match Summary

A brilliant solo goal from Callum Wilson and a header from Steve Cook gave the Cherries a come-from-behind victory after the Hammers took a 32nd-minute lead through Marko Arnautovic from the spot.

Pellegrini’s side failed to press on and allowed the visitors from the south coast a way back into the game which they grasped with both hands.

Full Report

The London Stadium was at almost at full capacity to witness West Ham kick off their home campaign in the Premier League. They were hoping for a quick turnaround after they being drubbed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on the opening day.

The visitors, however, came into the game fresh off a 2-0 victory over Cardiff and this made for a tight start to the game with very few clear-cut goal scoring opportunities.

The first effort at goal came in the 20th minute when the hosts did well to work the space on the right wing to create an opening for Javier Hernandez on the edge of the box. Marko Arnautovic cut inside from the right before playing the ball into the striker’s feet and his left-footed shot was blocked by Steve Cook.

The Arnautovic-Hernandez combination would again make inroads into the Bournemouth defence just six minutes later. The former sent the latter through on goal with a neat pass and from a tight angle ‘Chicharito’ produced a low left-footed half-volley that Asmir Begovic did well to keep out with a low save at his near post.

The deadlock was broken by the Hammers in the 32nd minute when referee Stuart Atwell pointed to the spot after Nathan Ake took away Hernandez’s standing leg. Arnautovic stepped up and finished emphatically with a low drive into the bottom-left corner.

The Cherries had to wait until the first minute of added time at the end of the first-half to threaten Lukasz Fabianski’s goal. Wilson got to the left byline and his cut back found his strike partner Joshua King, who swiveled and shot but he was denied by a sublime block from Angelo Ogbonna.

Eddie Howe’s troops came flying out the blocks and almost levelled matters two minutes into the second stanza. Andrew Surman slipped in David Brooks and the youngster did well to turn and get a shot away only for Fabianski to deny him with a low save to his right.

Bournemouth found the equaliser on the hour mark. Wilson received the ball from Cook just past the halfway line and danced his way past five defenders before slotting a left-footed shot across goal.

They completed the turnaround just six minutes later. Ryan Fraser’s free-kick from the right was headed into the ground and beyond Fabianski by Cook, who was too strong for Ogbonna at the far post.