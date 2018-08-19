Kane opens his account as Spurs thump Fulham

Tottenham were given a tough test by Premier League newcomers Fulham, but eventually showed their greater quality to claim a 3-1 win at Wembley on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur 3 Fulham 1

Lucas (43′) curls home opener

Mitrovic (52′) restores parity

Trippier (75′) puts Spurs back in front

Kane (77′) finally breaks August duck

Match Summary

Spurs were completely in charge in the first half and took the lead through Lucas Moura. After the break their London rivals improved and leveled through Aleksandar Mitrovic.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side finished the job with strikes from Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane.

Match Report

It was all Tottenham in the opening 20 minutes and they should have taken the lead on six minutes.

The lively Trippier whipped in an excellent delivery from the right which fell to Ben Davies, who fired a cross back across the six-yard box which flew straight at an unmarked Lucas. However, with the goal gaping he failed to deal with the pace on the ball and his header went wide.

A minute later the Brazilian was through on goal when he intercepted a loose pass from Calum Chambers and raced through on goal in a one-on-one situation with Fabri. Yet, Lucas took a heavy touch and lunged in on the Spanish keeper before the ball rebounded to Kane, who tapped home. The goal was disallowed as the referee deemed the earlier challenge a foul.

Soon afterwards Christian Eriksen broke into the inside right-hand channel before feeding the ball to the onrushing Kane in the area. He seemed to be pushed in the back by defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, though no penalty was awarded.

It was one-way traffic and Trippier was enjoying the freedom of the right side in the attacking third. The England right-back clipped the ball into Dele Alli on the edge of the area but Fulham scuffed it away, before Eriksen blazed just wide.

It was just before the half-an-hour mark before the visitors created an opening move. A flowing move down the left saw the ball break to Tom Cairney and the midfielder saw his curling left-footed strike palmed away to his right by Hugo Lloris.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s men were growing in confidence and when Jean Michael Seri picked out Ryan Sessegnon, the teenage sensation was denied brilliantly by Lloris.

Nonetheless, Spurs made their greater quality count just before the break as the excellent Lucas scored his first Premier League goal. Eriksen’s cross from the right broke to the Samba star and he curled home a beauty with his left foot.

After the interval the chances flowed as Mitrovic saw a strike hit the post before at the other end Alli sent a rocket on target from a volley which Fabri punched away.

Fulham were much better in the second stanza and found a leveler which came from Mitrovic when Joe Bryan’s cross from the left found Sessegnon unmarked at the far post, and his low cross was nodded home in unorthodox fashion by the Serbia international.

With Spurs being overrun, Pochettino made a switch from 3-4-3 to a 4-2-3-1 and watched his team regain control. In the 70th minute Trippier sent in another superb cross which Kane headed onto the woodwork.

With that said, Trippier capped off an excellent individual performance as he curled home a stunning long-range free-kick in the 75th minute.

And two minutes later it was 3-1 when substitute Erik Lamela fed in Kane and he cut inside Chambers before curling home exquisitely.

The frenetic pace cooled in the final stages as Spurs cruised to the three points in the English capital.