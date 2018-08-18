Cardiff deny Newcastle after dramatic last-gasp penalty save

It was an eventful afternoon at the Cardiff City Stadium as Neil Etheridge saved a penalty in injury time to give Cardiff a 0-0 draw against a Newcastle side that had been reduced to 10 men.

Cardiff City 0 Newcastle United 0

Kenedy escapes red

Perez kept out by Etheridge

Hayden sent off

Etheridge saves stoppage time penalty

Match Summary:

After Robert Kenedy escaped a certain red in the first half, substitute midfielder Isaac Hayden was sent off for a rash challenge on Josh Murphy.

Newcastle had a glorious chance to win the game in the 95th minute after a Sean Morrison handball saw a penalty rewarded, but Neil Etheridge saved a poor penalty from Kenedy to earn Cardiff a lucky point.

Full Report:

It was a physical encounter from the get go and Matt Ritchie received an early booking in the fourth minute after a robust challenge on Junior Hoilett.

Cardiff had an early chance 10 minutes in as Joe Ralls whipped in a good ball which Sol Bamba managed to header towards goal, but Ayoze Perez was on hand to clear the ball away off the line.

Immediately at the other end, it was Perez who managed to find himself in on goal down the right flank, but Etheridge came off his line quickly and made himself big as he blocked the effort from the forward.

Just after the half hour mark, Kenedy received a massive let off after he kicked out at Victor Camarasa following a battle between the two. Referee Craig Pawson awarded a free-kick but seemingly did not see the full extent of the incident which would have likely resulted in a red card for Kenedy.

With seven minutes to go until half-time, Cardiff had another chance as Joe Bennett was picked out on the right-hand side of the ball before delivering a cross towards Kenneth Zohore, who couldn’t convert the chance.

The half time whistle brought an end to a relatively quiet and tight first 45 minutes with neither team really threatening the goal.

14 minutes into the second half, the Ralls and Lahore combination again produced a chance for Cardiff as the former delivered a great cross which latter managed to get a head to but couldn’t get his effort on target.

10 minutes later, Murphy played Zahore in between the Newcastle defence and the forward drilled a low cross towards the six-yard box with Murphy incoming, but Jonjo Shelvey managed to clear behind for a corner.

With 25 minutes to go, substitute Hayden received a straight red card after a strong challenge on Murphy from behind saw Pawson give the former England U21 International his marching orders.

Despite being numerically disadvantaged, Newcastle continued to try attack Cardiff. On the stroke of 90, a perfectly placed free-kick saw Jonjo Shelvey line up for an effort before Kenedy stepped in and fired a poor effort into the wall.

Five minutes into stoppage time, Newcastle were gifted a penalty after Morrison handled the ball in the area, but Kenedy could only offer a poor effort that saw Etheridge make the save and earn Cardiff a dramatic first point in the Premier League.