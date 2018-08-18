Liverpool confirm Klavan departure

Liverpool have confirmed the sale of Ragnar Klavan to Serie A side Cagliari on a two-year contract.

The Estonia international completed the move to the Isolani on deadline day for Serie A clubs for a fee of around two million Pounds.

He leaves the Reds after a two-year spell, in which he played 53 games and scored twice. Klavan joined the Merseyside club from FC Augsburg in 2016.

Liverpool confirmed the move in a statement, hailing Klavan for his stoppage time winner against Burnley on New Year’s Day this year.

“The centre-back featured in 28 games last term, including eight Champions League appearances as Liverpool reached the final, and claimed a memorable winning goal in stoppage-time against Burnley,” the statement said.

“Klavan sealed the formalities of his switch to Cagliari on Friday ahead of their first game of the Serie A season, at Empoli on Sunday.

“Everybody at LFC wishes Ragnar the best of luck for the future.”