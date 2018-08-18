Mourinho: I don’t care about Pogba’s comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has played down comments made by midfielder Paul Pogba hinting his unhappiness at the club.

Pogba captained the Red Devils in their 2-1 win over Leicester City, scoring a penalty and picking up the Man of the Match prize. However, after the game, he suggested that he was unhappy at Old Trafford, saying: “There are things I cannot say, otherwise I will get fined.”

Reports of a rift between Pogba and Mourinho have swirled around the press for months, but the Portuguese manager has once again played them down, insisting he is happier than ever with Pogba.

“The truth is we are together for two years and a couple of weeks and I’ve never been so happy with him as I am now, that’s the truth,” Mourinho said at a news conference on Friday.

“I cannot demand more from him. I don’t care [about what he said after Leicester]. I repeat, I want him to play well, I want him to play for the team, the fans, and that is what it is.”

Contradicting reports in the press, Mourinho claimed: “He never had a fight with me. We never had a heated or a change of words, everything is respected, I have no problems at all.”

When pushed on what Pogba’s comments after the Leicester game meant, Mourinho remained coy.

“You have to ask Paul [what he meant],” he said. “I’m here for two years and a couple of months and the only player that was fined was Anthony Martial, so it is not easy to be fined here.

“You have to ask him [Pogba]. I’m not going to ask him.

“I want him to work the way he is doing and play the way he is doing and that’s all that matters.”

Mourinho confirmed that Pogba will captain the side again in the absence of Antonio Valencia when the Red Devils face Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.