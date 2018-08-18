Klopp: De Bruyne injury won’t weaken Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Manchester City will not be significantly weakened by an injury to Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgian playmaker has been ruled out for three months with a knee injury, but Klopp has argued that City have enough strength in depth to cope. He had stern words for anyone speculating that they would be weaker.

“I think somebody who thinks like that, about a situation like that, is an a**hole, to be honest. I am not like that. First of all, I wish him the absolute very best,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“I love this player, I wanted him desperately when I was at Dortmund and he was at Chelsea, but Jose didn’t give him to me!

“What a season he had, what a World Cup he played. I really feel for him. They have options of course, like they always have options, they brought in Riyad Mahrez, but they can all play in different positions.

“Bernardo Silva can play a bit deeper, Foden can play in positions, Gundogan can play in positions.

“Nobody needs to worry about Man City and their quality, there is still a lot there. We don’t look at the other teams, we really only try to make the best of our situation, and that will hopefully work.”

Debut delight for @NabyDeco. 🌪️ Who's looking forward to seeing this guy again on Monday? 💫 pic.twitter.com/SPRXfyvFye — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 18 August 2018

Liverpool have been tipped by bookies to provide the toughest challenge to City in their bid to retain the Premier League crown. The Reds finished fourth last season, but won one of their two league games against City and knocked them out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Manchester City will host Huddersfield in the Premier League on Sunday, while the Reds will visit Crystal Palace on Monday.