Premier League watch: Young stars

The English Premier League is deservingly one of the best football leagues in Europe due to the star power the teams possess.

Outside of the competition among teams, rivalries and the physical nature of football in the EPL make for some very exciting football that affects fans across the globe.

However, one of the best things in the EPL is that it is the breeding ground of some of the greatest talents in the world. In England, youngsters are very eager to make their mark and when given the chance, they shine in the global stage.

Every year, there are football prodigies that burst into the scene to gain worldwide attention, with big teams all over the world clamouring for their signature.

This year proves to be no different, and here are a few youngsters who can be household names after the end of the campaign.

RYAN SESSEGNON – FULHAM

Arguably the young star with the biggest spotlight under him this season is Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon. The Englishman is only 18 years old and is a big reason for Fulham making their return to the Premier League.

Last year, in the Championship, Sessegnon scored 16 goals and provided eight assists to help the squad complete a great season – and now that he is in a bigger stage there are more chances for the youngster to make an impact in the league.

Starting off as a left back, Sessegnon has shown his prowess on the offensive end as well and now plies his trade as a winger for most of his time on the pitch.

Naturally, there are a number of English teams looking to sign the youngster, but as of the moment, he is still with Fulham and he is surely one of their key pieces if they want to remain in the top flight.

PHIL FODEN – MANCHESTER CITY

Being part of the Premier League defending champions has its perks as one gets to watch the best of the best in training and on the pitch.

However, Phil Foden doesn’t appear to be there just to participate, he is the type of player who is looking to show he belongs.

Helping the England U-17 win the World Cup doesn’t hurt and winning the competition’s Golden Ball adds to his credibility as a player as well. Foden seems to be the future of the English midfielder, displaying his strength, natural abilities and impressive footwork to keep defenders at bay.

City suffered a huge blow with the loss of Kevin De Bruyne to injury and with the Belgian out for at least three months, Foden may be given his chance to shine and the 18 year old finally has the chance to show everyone that he is indeed ready for the bright lights of the Premier League.

DIOGO JOTA – WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

At 21 years old, Diogo Jota has already shown his quality in the Championship as he helped Wolverhampton win the competition by providing 17 goals and six assists throughout the campaign.

Wolves are fluttered with talent like Ruben Neves and Leander Dendoncker but Jota is definitely one to watch out for as he continues to hone his skills in the Premier League.

Realistically, the team’s main focus is to maintain their status as a squad in the top flight and having Jota on the pitch could prove to be a pivotal piece for them to complete the puzzle. His maturity and decision making appears to improve each time he is given a chance to play on the pitch.

While reaching as many goals as he did in the Championship might be tougher given the competition they have now, Jota should still assert his aggressiveness and prove that he is worthy to be one of the up-and-coming stars of the Premier League.

MATTEO GUENDOUZI – ARSENAL

In Arsenal’s first game week of the new Premier League season, many were surprised that 19-year-old midfielder Matteo Guendouzi was part of the starting XI. This shows just how much faith the Gunners’ management have on the Frenchman.

While his performance was a mixed bag, this is the first Premier League game of his career and had some good things that should still keep Arsenal fans interested.

As a central midfielder, Guendouzi can make key passes and has a keen eye for the ball in dangerous positions. Outside of this, he can also run back to help the defence when needed which just shows how mature his understanding of the game is despite playing at such a young age.

With Arsenal trying to restart with Unai Emery at the helm, there may be times that the team shuffles and line-ups are changed. However, Guendouzi seems to be a player that will be key if the Gunners want to improve overall, and he might be the future midfielder they are looking for.

CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI – CHELSEA

Last but certainly not the least is Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea. The youngster is still with the team’s U-23 squad, but he makes the list given the great pre-season he had and the chances that he might be given under Maurizio Sarri.

At the moment, Hudson-Odoi shares the same position as Eden Hazard and while he will not be replacing the Belgian easily, the Englishman can very well study his teammate in order to improve his game.

His pace and great skill makes him a versatile player, and he may win spots in different areas of the pitch if Sarri pleases, and this might be the chance that Hudson-Odoi needs in order to break into the squad.

Hudson-Odoi already had a taste of Premier League-level matches when he played in the Community Shield, and he is likely to feature in other cup ties in the process. If he is impress in those games then Sarri may have the faith to put him in some Premier League matches as well.