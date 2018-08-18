Mourinho: Darmian staying is good news

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reckons Matteo Darmian will be staying put until January at least, with the Serie A transfer window closing on Friday.

The Italy international was heavily linked with a return to his homeland during the off-season and recently admitted he wanted to leave Old Trafford.

Darmian’s agent had held talks with Juventus, while Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed his club had made an offer to United.

However, no deal has materialised and the 28-year-old right-back started in the 2-1 win over Leicester on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Darmian is expected to retain his place in Mourinho’s starting line-up against Brighton on Sunday, despite Red Devils captain Antonio Valencia having returned to training this week.

Asked what the situation was with the Milan youth product, Mourinho told the press: “I don’t think he will go.

“He cannot have any bad feeling towards us because we opened the door for him in case his desire was to go. But for me, it’s good news that Matteo is staying.

“He’s always an option, a reliable player. We know his performance level is that one. We know he always does a job for the team. Right-back, left-back, starting, on the bench. He’s a fantastic professional.

“He’s loved in the group. It’s good news if Matteo is not leaving.”