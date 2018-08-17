City confirm De Bruyne sidelined for three months

Manchester City have confirmed that star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will be out for three months but does not require surgery on his injured knee.

The Belgium international injured his lateral collateral ligament during training this week and the club have now revealed that he will be sidelined until mid-November.

“Manchester City can confirm Kevin De Bruyne has suffered a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) lesion in his right knee,” a club statement read.

“No surgery is required and the midfielder is expected to be out for around three months.”

We can confirm @DeBruyneKev has suffered a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) lesion in his right knee. No surgery is required, and the midfielder is expected to be out for around three months.

De Bruyne will therefore miss a significant portion of City’s Premier League campaign, including away games at Liverpool and Tottenham. He could be fit in time for the November 11 clash with Manchester United.

The 27-year-old played a crucial role for City in their Premier League-winning campaign last season, scoring eight goals and providing 16 assists, and is a big loss for Pep Guardiola’s charges.