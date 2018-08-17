Walker: City are motivated to dominate

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says the defending Premier League champions are determined to keep winning for years to come, but admits it will be a challenge.

Manager Pep Guardiola’s charges won the league title in record-breaking style last season, beating runners-up Manchester United by 19 points to claim the club’s third Premier League trophy.

Walker has made it clear that the Citizens are motivated to build on that success by winning as much silverware as possible for as long as they can.

“Obviously, he’s [Pep] not striving for [just] one title and we’re not as well – we want more. I don’t want to sound big headed, but we want to dominate English football,” Walker told the media.

“I think we’ve got the players here, and we’ve definitely got the manager, to do that, so we need to keep listening.

“Every day is a learning day and you can always adjust to different tactics, adjust to different formations and that’s something we need to take on collectively as a group – that’s manager and players – to make sure that we can dominate the English game.”

He added: “I’ve not just signed here to pick up my first Premier League title and then say ‘OK, I’ll rest on that’.

“I’m hungry for a lot more. There’s a lot of challengers, there are a lot of good teams in the Premier League.

“Even, you look at Everton now, who have spent a lot of money in the transfer window, they’re going to be tough competitors.

“We just see the Premier League is full of surprises. Leicester did it so why can’t anyone else do it? We’ll just have to see.”