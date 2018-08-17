Pochettino: This will be my ‘toughest season’

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admits this will be his most challenging season at Spurs after the club opted not to make a single signing in the transfer window.

Spurs have managed to claim top-three finishes in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons, under the guidance of Pochettino, but while their closest rivals spent big in the transfer market Spurs did not add any new players to their squad.

Pochettino knows it will be a tough ask to keep Spurs amongst the top three, but insists he is fully committed to the cause and determined to overachieve.

“For everything, for me it will be the toughest season and I think if we want success we have to give more than our best,” he told reporters.

“It’s not enough 100 per cent, it’s 200 per cent. We know from inside that it will be hard, the season, and because we are warriors we want to fight.

“We want to be proud at the end, we want success and we do not want to complain or make excuses. I am a winner and I love the challenge, so that is why I feel full of energy. We want to go again.”