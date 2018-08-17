Pereira says time in Spain well-spent

Andreas Pereira says he is a different player and person after spending two years on loan away from Old Trafford.

The Brazilian midfielder impressed in Manchester United’s opening-day Premier League win over Leicester last Friday, following loan spells at Granada and then Valencia in La Liga.

The 22-year-old has been at United since youth level, but in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News said the time he spent in Spain has been pivotal.

“I learned a lot of things being on my own, I lived on my own there, and it’s different than living over here,” Pereira said.

“I’m more professional now, I know what my body needs every day, I’m more mature now than I was two years ago. They’ve been really good for me, I think I’ve totally changed as a player and a human being after these two years,” he said.

Pereira went against Jose Mourinho’s advice last season by moving to Valencia.

“It was very difficult for me to take that decision,” he said. “Like Mourinho is one of the best coaches in the world, and he tells you to stay, and if you go against it you’ve only got things to lose in your head really.”

“I was nervous about that, but it came out well. We had a great year in Valencia, and I am a better player, and this season he has a better Andreas than he could have had last year,” Pereira said.

“He hasn’t told me [that I have improved], but I think he will see this in games. I have a very good relationship with him, he is very good with me, very honest,” the Brazilian said.