Moses retires from international football

Chelsea’s Victor Moses has announced his retirement from international football aged 27 in order to focus on his club career and family.

Used as a winger for the majority of his career, Moses has also been used at wing-back by Chelsea. He scored 12 times in 37 appearances for Nigeria, who he helped to the 2013 Africa cup of Nations title.

“I would like to announce that after much thought I have made the decision to retire from playing international football,” Moses wrote on social media on Wednesday.

“I have experienced some of the best moments of my life wearing the Super Eagles shirt and have memories with me that will last a lifetime.

“Nothing will ever compete to what it felt like to represent Nigeria on behalf of our country.

“However I feel that now is the right time to step away in order to be able to focus fully on club career and my young family as well as to allow the next generation of Super Eagles stars the opportunity to step up and to flourish.”

Moses rose through the youth ranks with the English national team, but opted to switch allegiance to the Super Eagles for his senior international career, playing for his country of birth in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.