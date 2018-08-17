Emery keeps faith in Cech

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has vowed to keep faith in Petr Cech for the clash with Chelsea despite criticism of his performance against Manchester City.

Arsenal lost 2-0 to City on Sunday in their first match of the new season, which was also Emery’s first official match in charge of the club after replacing Arsene Wenger.

The new Gunners boss has revealed that the veteran goalkeeper will keep his place ahead of new signing Bernd Leno for the moment.

The Spaniard is adamant the experience of the 36-year old will be crucial against his former club.

“I am very happy with his performance,” Emery told journalists ahead of the match at Stamford Bridge.

“I think he has experience, quality, capacity like a first goalkeeper with us — and also Bernd Leno.

“They are two important goalkeepers for us. Different qualities but for us, like we want to play, the two goalkeepers can play.

“Saturday, the decision is easy; Petr Cech will continue to start the match, I believe in him. If he starts bad, I believe in him also.”

The London derby at the Bridge will kick off at 16h30 GMT on Saturday.