Manchester United: Pogba-Mourinho rift reports ‘nonsense’

Manchester United have firmly denied reports suggesting that midfielder Paul Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho have been involved in a bust-up.

Pogba turned heads by claiming after United’s 2-1 win over Leicester, in which he captained the Red Devils, that “If you’re not happy, you cannot give your best” and that there were things he could not say “otherwise I will get fined”.

Reports of a potential transfer for Pogba and a rift between the midfielder and Mourinho have swirled around the media for months, but according to Sky Sports, United have insisted that the midfielder’s relationship with his manager is “good”.

It was claimed that Mourinho had told Pogba to submit a transfer request if he intended to leave the club, rather than speaking to the media, with the French midfielder reportedly telling the Portuguese boss to go through his agent, Mino Raiola, if he wanted to formally approach him.

United, however, have dismissed such reports as “absolute nonsense”.

Pogba played a starring role in France’s World Cup triumph, earning the praise of his manager, and amid links to Barcelona, his current club has showed no sign of giving up on him.