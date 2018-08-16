De Bruyne growing into leadership role

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne has revealed that he is getting used to being one of the team’s leaders, as he enters his fourth year at the club.

The Belgium international, who has been sidelined with a knee injury this week, says he has improved as a player both on and off the field and now feels more comfortable being seen as a leader in Pep Guardiola’s side.

The 27-year-old has made 143 appearances for the Citizens across all competitions thus far. He has also racked up 35 goals and 57 assists.

“I have grown into it, being a leader,” said De Bruyne. “When I came here I was not the player that I am now, I didn’t have the same view.

“I came from Germany, I didn’t succeed before in England.

“When you do well, you train hard, you work hard, you get more leadership on the field. I try to do everything in my power to win the game.

“I’m more relaxed than Vinny [captain Vincent Kompany], but I try to do everything to win.”