Zaha signs new five-year deal with Palace

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club after drawn out negotiations.

The 25-year-old’s future was cast into doubt in recent weeks as the two parties failed to come to an agreement regarding a new deal, but the Palace star has now been tied down until 2023.

Zaha is delighted with the new contract, which is reportedly worth around £130,000 a week, and is eager to return his focus to the new season.

Zaha told the club’s official website: “I’m very pleased. Obviously, I just wanted to get it over and done with, so I can just focus on the season. I’m buzzing that we managed to get it sorted.

“I’ve always had faith in the team but the players that have come in have made us even stronger.”

South London and proud. Very happy to have signed a new contract with @CPFC 🙏🏿 #CPFC #GodIsGreat

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “Wilf grew up a stone’s throw from Selhurst Park from the age of four, and has been with the club since he was 12.

“This agreement is yet another example of his lifelong commitment to the club, and our commitment to him. This is an amazing day for everyone here at Palace, our supporters and of course Wilf – and is richly deserved.”