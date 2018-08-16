City suffer de Bruyne injury blow

Manchester City have announced that Kevin de Bruyne injured his knee in training on Wednesday, casting doubt over his availability against Huddersfield.

City will host the Terriers at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, but the Belgian is now reportedly at risk of missing the game, as well as matches against Wolves, Newcastle and Fulham.

“Kevin De Bruyne is undergoing tests on his right knee after sustaining an injury at training on Wednesday,” said a club statement.

“The extent of the problem is not yet known and we will bring you further updates on Kevin’s condition in due course.”

De Bruyne was one of City’s key players in last season’s title victory, but they are blessed with an abundance of depth in attacking midfield positions.

During their opening league game of this season, a 2-0 win over Arsenal, City started with Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez, with the Belgian coming off the bench in place of the former Leicester City man.