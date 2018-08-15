Herrera ‘proud’ to play for United

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is enjoying his time at the Red Devils and has hinted that he may be eyeing a new contract in the near future.

The 29-year-old has been at United since July 2014 when he signed from Athletic Bilbao and has since racked up 161 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The Spaniard’s current contract will expire at the end of the season, after United opted to trigger a one-year extension at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, but Herrera appears to be keen on a longer stay.

“I have been able to play more than 160 games right now, so what I have in my mind is to go for the 200 games and keep adding games for the club and for myself,” he told Inside United.

“The way the club treats me is perfect. The love the fans show for me couldn’t be better or bigger, my family is happy in Manchester, so I will just try to give everything and use all my strength and effort to keep deserving to play for this club.”

He added: “First of all, I am very proud because when you play for Manchester United you have to deserve every season to keep playing for the club.

“I think the manager is very happy with me and the fans are very happy with me. That makes me really proud.”