Kante: Chelsea players must work hard to adapt

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante admits the entire squad will need to make sacrifices in order to adapt to new manager Maurizio Sarri’s style of play.

The Blues made a promising start to their Premier League campaign under the guidance of former Napoli boss Sarri as they thrashed Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Saturday.

Despite the comfortable victory, Kante is well aware that there is still plenty of hard work ahead for the Chelsea players.

“Now the system is something different, especially the way we play now,” Kante told the Mirror.

“So, even during the holidays, we were thinking and talking about how to adapt. It will require a lot of sacrifice from us all, so that is why I have to continue moving forward as a player.

“I have worked with different managers in the past and different systems.

“The best way to always keep your position [in the team] is to remain focused and have the same attitude towards everyone. So that is what I am going to try to do again this season.”