Arteta masterminded City’s second goal

Bernardo Silva’s goal against Arsenal on Sunday came as a result of a clever tactical adjustment made by Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta.

CLICK HERE for more on the Premier League

In the 64th minute of the Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium, Benjamin Mendy whipped in a low cross from the left flank that Silva drilled into the back of the net with his left boot to secure the victory for City.

Manager Pep Guardiola was seen celebrating the strike on the bench with Arteta, enthusiastically hugging the former Arsenal player and slapping him on the back.

Writer Marti Perarnau, who wrote two books on Guardiola’s three-year spell at FC Bayern Munchen, has revealed that it was Arteta’s input that created the goal.

“Do you remember from Sunday’s game, after the second goal, Pep’s hug with Mikel?” Perarnau said on the 93:20 Podcast.

“That was because Mikel said to Mendy, ‘Don’t make a high cross when you get to the end line, make a cut-back along the floor,’ and after that Bernardo scored the goal.

“He [also] talked with Mendy and Sterling to try to make a double pass before the last cut-back.”