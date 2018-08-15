Spurs apologise for stadium delay

Tottenham have issued an apology to supporters after it was announced that the club’s new stadium is only likely to be ready in October.

The unveiling of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was scheduled for September 15 when Mauricio Pochettino’s side host Liverpool, but safety concerns have scuppered those plans.

Spurs have offered refunds to fans who purchased tickets for the games against the Reds and Cardiff, which will now be played at Wembley.

The north London outfit described the decision to delay the opening of their new 62,000-seater home as “unavoidable”, although having the national stadium as a back-up had always been an option.

“Delays are common, certainly for builds of this size and complexity, however, we are hugely frustrated that this has occurred with these systems at such a late stage,” read a statement from the Premier League club.

“Whilst we would have been able to mitigate other areas, we simply cannot compromise safety. This decision was unavoidable.

“We should also like to clarify the correct context of the news that broke yesterday (Monday) regarding arrangements with Wembley. The option was in fact exercised at the end of last year – and not in response to this issue – as a sensible back-up given the nature of construction and the possibility of exactly such an issue arising.

“Last night’s announcement was brought forward from today in order to advise fans as soon as possible given the confusion caused and the news of the board meeting becoming public. As such we were unable to release details of refunds and ticketing at the same time as planned.

“We should like to apologise to supporters for this delay. We are acutely aware of the disappointment this may cause supporters and shall now look to ensure that we minimise any inconvenience.

“Our construction team is working hard to overcome these issues and we shall keep you all updated. Thank you for your support at this challenging time.”