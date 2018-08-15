Fabinho relishing competition at Liverpool

Newly-signed Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has vowed to fight for his place in the team after being overlooked for their Premier League opener against West Ham.

The Brazilian, who joined the Reds from Monaco, was an unused substitute against the Hammers, as manager Jurgen Klopp started with the trio of James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita in midfield.

However, Fabinho said he is not worried with his lack of involvement in the opening match and knew that he would have to dig deep to play regularly when he agreed to join the Merseysiders.

“When I came to Liverpool I knew this competition would exist in midfield and I think it’s really good for the team,” he told Premier League Productions.

“If anything happens to a player, there’s adequate cover. During pre-season I played alongside a variety of different players and we blended really well. So, overall, I think it’s a good thing for the team.”

The 24-year old stated he’s happy with how he has settled at Anfield after featuring in all nine pre-season friendlies for Klopp’s side.

“I think my performances have been good. It’s a different playing style than at Monaco; there were two of us in midfield there and here at Liverpool there’s three,” he added.

“My midfield partners have given me guidance and assistance, as have the defence. I knew (my role) would change and I feel I’ve adapted well.

“You seek guidance and help from the players around you and that has worked really well up until now. It has been really good since I arrived here.

“The players and the coaching staff have been brilliant. I have been able to fit in really well with the club, the training and games we’ve played have been good.”